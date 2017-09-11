BJP labels Rahul Gandhi as a 'part-time politician' over his impending U.S. visit

[India], September 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scoffed at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's United States visit, saying that the formers' international visits or tours would not affect the saffron party and labelled him as a 'part-time politician' of the country.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson S. Prakash said, "Rahul Gandhi is always on International visits; he hardly stays in India. He always seems to be hopping from country to country. I feel sorry for the Congress that depends so much on him and assumes that he will do wonders for it, and also would win the elections in the coming months. Rahul clearly seems to be a 'part-time politician' and it's high time that he realises the importance of his party members trust on him."

Resonating similar views, another saffron party leader Rahul Sinha stated that Gandhi's international visits do not affect the country much. "Rahul Gandhi has been visiting the U.S umpteen number of times; we don't have a count on it. Even we are not interested as to what he does there or plans to do. If he is on an official visit or pleasure one then it totally does not affect us. The so-not interested feeling that the saffron party has on Rahul, I guess the people of the country would also do the same over his visits," he said. Rahul Gandhi left for the U.S. on Sunday, where he would interact with the global thinkers, the political leaders and the NRIs on international, economic and technology issues. Rahul will also give an address at the University of California, Berkeley, on the subject 'India at 70 -- Reflections on the Path forward', where he will talk about contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy. (ANI)