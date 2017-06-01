BJP lauds India's annual GDP growth at 7.1%

[India], June 01 (ANI): With the new estimates released on Wednesday showing the Indian economy at 7.1 percent in 2016-17, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for the India's GDP (gross domestic product).

"Since our government took over, at that time, the growth rate was around 4 percent. Now the Modi government has taken it up to around 7.1 percent and also we have taken the rate of inflation from 11 percent to four percent so we can summarize like that. When the UPA was in power, the growth rate was half of the rate of inflation and now the growth rate is almost double the rate of interest," Trivedi told ANI here.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian asserted that the Macro-economic instruments should be put together and deployed along with the policy support, to bring back the Indian economy to its full potential. "The GDP is quite expected with what we said in the monetary survey, the demonetization was a temporary shock, and the economy recovered with remonitisation," Subramanian told reporters here. Calling the GDP growth of 7.1 percent as "a healthy economic growth number," he added that the GDP growth for the financial year 2017 is a "robust number," which is slightly higher than economic survey projection. Adding to this, he said that with better monsoon projection this year, the numbers are expected to be better. (ANI)