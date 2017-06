[India], June 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament George Baker was allegedly thrashed and his car vandalized in West Bengal's Bardhaman's Kalna area on Saturday.

As per reports, Baker was in the area to attend a function.

The BJP has alleged that the goons backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)