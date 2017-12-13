BJP leader apologises for brandishing AK-47

[India] Dec. 13 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday apologised for brandishing AK-47 rifle in a photograph.

Ashish Sareen, who is vice president of the BJP state unit, was in news after his photograph went viral in which he was brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

Talking to ANI, Sareen apologised for the photograph and said there was not any bad intention behind it.

"Many national leaders have photos with guns; I am still a local leader. It was not with any wrong intention, but I still apologise for it," Sareen said.

He said the photograph was uploaded on social media by his brother. This is not the first incident wherein a political leader is seen with AK-47, which otherwise is the favourite weapon of the terrorists. In 2014, a photo of People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Javed Mir with an AK-47 rifle had gone viral. (ANI)