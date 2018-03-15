BJP leader attacked by militants in Srinagar

  1. Sify.com
Security forces cordon off Khanmoh area in Pulwama district after terrorists attacked BJP leader Anwar Khan

Srinagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was attacked by militants on Thursday on the outskirts of Srinagar, triggering a gunfight.

Muhammad Anwar Khan was targeted in Khonmoh area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Khan's guard, Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the attack, a police officer said, adding that the militants fled after the attack and took refuge in a village nearby.

"Security forces immediately surrounded the village and started a cordon and search operation. The hiding militants fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter which is still on," the officer said.