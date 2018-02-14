BJP leader files complaint seeking Mani Shankar Aiyar's arrest

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Aggarwal on Wednesday filed a complaint against suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar seeking latter's arrest over his remarks on Pakistan.

Aiyar, who was suspended by the Congress late last year after his 'neech' slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, again stirred a row, saying: "I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan. I am really happy to be here."

The Congress leader on the same day said he believed in the Pakistani people as they clapped for him because he spoke of peace.

"Thousands of people, whom I don't even know, hug me and welcome me. Men, women and children clap for me. I get more hatred in India than the amount of love I am getting in Pakistan." "I don't believe the governments will change anything, but I believe in you people," he added. "People here, who in 1965 and 1966 -- after the Tashkent Declaration -- were running after the leader who said India and Pakistan will fight for a 1,000 years, are now welcoming me and clapping for me because I talk of peace. This deepens my trust in Pakistan," he noted. Aiyar's comments came days after Pakistan-based terrorists on February 10 killed seven persons in an attack at Sunjawan army base camp in Jammu region. (ANI)