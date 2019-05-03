BJP leader files defamation complaint against Kejriwal for 'objectionable' tweet

[India], May 3 (ANI): A defamation complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Delhi court for tweeting "objectionable" post against BJP party leaders.

Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP's Purvanchal Morcha, filed the complaint before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on Friday. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 16.

The complainant told the court that he was shocked and surprised after seeing a tweet by Kejriwal which alleged that BJP members keep roaming and raping Hindu girls around the country.

"Mr Kejriwal has successfully dented the reputation of the complainant in particular and his party," Kumar said in his complaint. He told the court that he was pained to see the tweet which was posted by Kejriwal on September 30 2018. Kumar further said that he wanted to file a complaint immediately but he thought people have a better sense of judgment and no one will take the tweet seriously. "But the tweet has caused embarrassment to the complainant on several occasions as some people in small social gatherings raise the issue to tease him," the complaint said. Kumar further added that a lady in his society taunted him on an occasion when she came to know about his political affiliation. The complaint said, "There are a number of such incidents when the complainant was subjected to embarrassment due to utterly irresponsible and defamatory tweet, which was published by Kejriwal while holding such high position in the system." "The subject tweet has not only caused defamation to the complainant but to crores of members of BJP and accused cannot be permitted to let go for such an offence," the complainant said. He has requested the court to issue summons against Kejriwal under the charges dealing with defamation and promoting enmity between different groups of Indian Penal Code and some provisions of Information Technology Act. (ANI)