BJP leader Jairam Thakur sworn-in as Himachal Pradesh's 6th chief minister

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jairam Thakur on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency is taking place at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah with Himachal Pradesh CM #JaiRamThakur, in Shimla pic.twitter.com/nTkAzhaaiC — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017 Thakur was elected to lead the state after the party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to register a win from his constituency. It will be for the first time that a prime minister will attend an oath-taking ceremony in the hill state. #JaiRamThakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Xv1kDII2H3 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017 BJP ousted the Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held assembly polls. Thakur, known as a "gentle leader" who has always shunned the limelight, was thrust into the front-runner slot after the surprise loss of BJP chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal in the assembly elections, which was otherwise swept by the party. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who belongs to Himachal, was also believed to be in the race, while Dhumal, whose supporters were rooting for him, ruled himself out last Saturday.