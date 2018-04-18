BJP leader moves SC seeking direction over conviction in corruption cases

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction that conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Companies Act, 2013, shall be consecutive only.

Under consecutive sentences, a person convicted in multiple offences has to serve sentence for each of the offence separately, one after the other.

Upadhyay, in his petition, also sought a direction to the Central Government to constitute a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine anti-corruption law, Benami property law and anti-money laundering law of developed democratic countries and take appropriate steps to implement their best practices. (ANI)