BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar shot dead in Mandsaur

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President, Prahlad Bandhwar, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi, Mandsaur on Thursday.

He was shot by a bullet near the Central Bank at Nai Abadi area here. He died on the spot.

Last week, a BJP leader named Baiju Prasad Gupta was also shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. As per information, the incident occurred while the victim was sitting at his medical facility. An individual came and asked him about some medicine before shooting him. Gupta was shifted to a hospital but could not be saved.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)