BJP leader questions new RBI Governor's 'capabilities'

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): BJP leader Jay Narayan Vyas on Wednesday questioned the "capabilities" of new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, invoking his limitations as an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS).

Talking exclusively with ANI, Vyas said, "To manage RBI you have to have a fair knowledge of the domestic and international economy. I respect IAS officer, but the issue is that he is exposed to a little of many things but the acceptance among the international community, which earlier Governors commanded (is not there)."

Shaktikanta Das, a member of the 15th Finance Commission and former Economic Affairs Secretary, was on Tuesday appointed as RBI Governor, a day after Urjit Patel quit abruptly. An IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Das will have a tenure of three years, according to a decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Speaking further, BJP leader said, "I sympathise with Shaktikanta Das, and he has a Master's degree in history. He will have to pull out a lot more at his age that is near retirement. He has to control and steer the RBI and answer issues like the use of RBI reserves." Earlier in the day, while addressing his first presser after being appointed RBI chief, Das said that he would do everything possible to uphold the "credibility and autonomy" of the central bank. Das had retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission. At the recent G-20 meet in Argentina, Das was India's Sherpa. The post of RBI Governor fell vacant on Monday when Patel resigned, weeks after differences between the Central bank and the government regarding its "independence" became public. (ANI)