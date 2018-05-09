BJP leader shot dead in Allahabad

[India], May 9 (ANI): A BJP leader named Pawan Kesari was shot dead by unidentified people in Phulpur of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Kesari was attacked by the miscreants on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Three people have been detained in this regard and are being interrogated by the police.

The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

"The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Three people have been detained and we are interrogating them," said Allahabad SSP, Aakash Kulhari.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)