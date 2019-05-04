BJP leader shot dead in South Kashmir

[India], May 4 (ANI): BJP leader identified as Gul Mohammad Mir was shot dead by terrorists at Nowgam village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Police said that Mir sustained serious bullet injuries in the chest and abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead. He was 60.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister of the state, Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

"Ghulam Mohd Mir, office bearer of the BJP in South Kashmir has been shot and killed in Nowgam, Verinag. I condemn this dastardly act of violence and pray for the soul of the departed, Allah Jannat naseeb karey," he said in a tweet.

It is said that Mir unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Doru in 2008 and 2014. More details are awaited. (ANI)