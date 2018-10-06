BJP leader to protest against Bihar govt

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Member of Parliament (MP) CP Thakur will protest on October 7 against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government over police action against the upper caste members protesting against the alleged misuse of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Patna.

Thakur will stage his protest against the lathi charge by Bihar in Gaya's Gandhi Maidan against the alleged brutal attack and arrests made by police during the Sawarn reservation movement. He has also demanded the immediate release of the activists from the jail.

The BJP leader has also accused the Nitish Kumar government of not maintaining proper law and order in Bihar. The upper caste groups were demanding the release of people who were arrested in various parts of Bihar during a nationwide anti-reservation bandh on September 6. They were also demanding the scrapping of reservation on the basis of caste. On September 21, the upper caste staged their protesting after the central government restored the provision of immediate arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 following protests by Dalit organisations and parties. The BJP and JD (U) are currently in a coalition in Bihar. (ANI)