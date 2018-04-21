BJP leader washes hands off water scarcity in MP

[India] Apr. 21 (ANI): Amid the rampant water crisis in various pockets of Madhya Pradesh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sagar opined that waiting for a few more months for the problem to be resolved was "no big deal."

Speaking to the media here along the sidelines of an event on Friday, BJP MP Laxmi Narayan Yadav claimed that all measures were being taken to solve the problem, but the government would not be able to attend to each house individually to give them glasses of water.

"I have been in politics for the last 40 years. I am aware that some part of the state are facing water scarcity. All our attempts at solving this, including installing new pumps and machinery are in place. We are doing all that we can, however, we cannot be going to each house glasses of water. The people of the state have waited for so many years, waiting for a few more months is no big deal," he said. Questioning the lack of response on behalf of Panchayats in the matter, Yadav urged natives to approach them for help, as they had been constituted for the same reason. "There are nearly 800 panchayats under this constituency. No matter who is elected, this matter cannot be resolved," he added. With the temperature in many parts of the state approaching 40 degrees, locals in Jaisinghnagar, and other parts of Sagar and Bundelkhand areas are suffering from severe water scarcity. These locals, who lack the basic amenity of drinking water, have raised concern regarding faulty hand pumps and drying up of water resources in the region. (ANI)