BJP leaders need psychiatric help: Anand Sharma

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders need psychiatric help "if they think that India developed only after the party came to power at the Centre."

Sharma, speaking to ANI said that India has not become a 'big country' in last four year, but it was already an economic power before BJP government rule.

"It's not like India has become a big country in last four-year. India became an economic power before the BJP government. India had institutions like IITs and IIMs before Modi ji became the prime minister. So, if they say nothing happened before them, then they need psychiatric help," Sharma said.

This remark came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his four-year term at the Centre. The BJP leaders have been praising the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance regime on the completion of four years. (ANI)