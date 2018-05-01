BJP leader's pregnant relative sexually assaulted

[India], May 01 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who is contesting ongoing West Bengal Panchayat polls, said here on Tuesday that her pregnant relative has been allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers as she did not withdraw her candidature.

The leader also said that before the incident, which took place on Sunday, her husband was also kidnapped on Saturday, in a bid to pressure her to withdraw her nomination from the polls.

He, however, was released later on.

"(After my husband was released) a group of men entered our home and beat my mother at 2 am (on Sunday). They then sexually assaulted my sister-in-law, who was six-month pregnant. She was beaten black and blue and kicked in her stomach," the BJP candidate further said. She also claimed that the men ransacked her house and decamped with a huge amount of cash, jewellery, important documents and clothes. The husband of the pregnant victim, who since has been admitted to a hospital, alleged that the TMC workers were behind the attack, adding that the police authorities must take strict action against the culprits. Meanwhile, the TMC has dismissed the allegations and termed it as a case of "family matter". The panchayat polls began in the state today and will last until May 7. The counting will take place on May 8. (ANI)