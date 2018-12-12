BJP leading Assam Panchayat elections

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The counting of Panchayat votes is underway in Assam amid tight security. As per the latest trends provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading, while the Congress party is trailing.

Till 2 pm, the BJP had won 481 seats while the Congress had got 248 seats. On the other hand, the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) had bagged 62 while the All India United Democratic Front managed to get only 11 seats.

Out of 2,199 Anchalik Panchayat Member seats, BJP had won six, while the Congress got one seat. Overall 82 per cent polling was reported in the panchayat polls held on December 5 and 9 to elect Zila Parishad members, Anchalik Panchayat members, Gram Panchayat presidents, and Gram Panchayat members.(ANI)