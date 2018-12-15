BJP leading in Assam Panchayat polls; Cong in second place

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged the highest number of seats so far in the Panchayat polls that were held in the state recently.

According to the Assam State Election Commissioner, HN Bora, over 83 per cent of the results of the four-tier polls was declared by 5 pm on Friday.

Out of total 21,998 Gram Panchayat member seats, results were out for 17,677. In the Gram Panchayat ward member elections, the BJP secured 7540 seats while Congress party bagged 5896 seats. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had secured 1372 while Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged 27, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 755 seats and 2028 seats went to independent candidates.

For the Gram Panchayat President post, results on 1881 seats were declared out of 2199 seats. The BJP secured 867, Congress 645, AGP 110, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 106 and Independents 150. Out of 2199 Anchalik Panchayat Member seats, results of 1860 seats were declared, wherein BJP secured 883, Congress 645, AGP 96, AIUDF 111 and Independents 125. While out of 420 Zila Parishad Member seats, results were out for 347 seats with BJP at 181, Congress at 122, AGP at15, AIUDF at 15 and Independents at 14. Assam Panchayat polls were held in two phases on December 5 and December 9. Final results are expected later today. (ANI)