BJP leading in both assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal

[India], May 23 (ANI): The two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in both the seats for which trends had came in.

The Assembly elections were held on April 11, concurrently with the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

According to the counting trends in assembly elections, BJP had won 26 seats and was leading on 4 seats while the Janata Dal (United) had won 6 seats and leading on 1. National People's Party had won 1 and was leading on three seats. Congress has won three seats in the state.

Tapir Gapo of the BJP is leading in Arunachal East while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading from Arunachal West. The Indian National Congress (INC) has pitted Lowangcha Wanglat against Gao and Nabam Tuki against Rijiju. In 2014, INC emerged as the winning party in the state by getting a margin of 12,478 votes in Arunachal East and 41,738 margins of votes in Arunachal West respectively. The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders. (ANI)