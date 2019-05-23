BJP leading in Lok Sabha, BJD in Assembly in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the vote count for the 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats began in Odisha on Thursday morning, initial trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in Lok Sabha seats while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Assembly.

BJP's Dhenkanal candidate Rudra Narayan Pani, Bolangir candidate Sangeeta Singhdeo and Nabarangpur candidate Balabhadra Majhi were leading in these Lok Sabha seats. BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi was leading in Bhubaneswar.

However, BJD's Pramila Bisoi was leading in Aska Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD took lead in eight Assembly seats while the BJP was close second at 4.