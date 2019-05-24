BJP leads on 300 LS seats, looks set to retain power

[India], May 23 (ANI): As BJP led in 300 Lok Sabha seats and was set to form the government at the Centre for the second time along with its NDA allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed it as a win for India.

"Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwas = Vijayi Bharat. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #Vijayi Bharat," he tweeted as counting of votes brought good tidings for the ruling party.

The BJP and NDA campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank.

On the other side, the main challenger Congress was way behind BJP, leading in only 51 seats. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet today in the evening while Modi is likely to address the party workers here at 5.30 pm. Modi is leading comfortably in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency where he is seeking a second term. The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)