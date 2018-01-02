BJP legislator denies having given anti-Muslim statement

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini on Tuesday denied having given any provocative statement that might hurt religious sentiments.

Saini was, earlier in the day, reported to have said that India was a land of and for the Hindus.

"I have not said anything like this. Those Muslims who are living here are safe and secure. They are the example of patriotism. They should not restrain themselves from saying 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," Saini clarified.

Saini, a legislator of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, sparked a controversy while speaking at a function in Muzaffarnagar, when he reportedly said, "Main kattar Hinduwadi hoon. Hamaare desh ka naam Hindustan hai. Yeh Hinduon ka desh hai. Aaj bina jaati bhed ke sabko samaan roop se laabh milta hai. [I'm a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination]." For the unversed, Muzaffarnagar was the epicentre of riots in 2013 that claimed more than 60 lives. Saini, last year, had threatened to "break the limbs" of those killing cows. (ANI)