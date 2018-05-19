BJP loses due to lack of support from other parties: Raman Singh

[India], May 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was chosen as the single largest party in Karnataka, but lost due to lack of support from other party leaders.

Talking to media, the Chief Minister said, "The people of Karnataka had chosen BJP as the single largest party but due to lack of support from other party leaders, BS Yeddyurappa didn't get the majority and so he resigned. Now the Congress and the JD(S) will form the government."

Earlier, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, announced that his resignation as the chief minister. However, Yeddyurappa in his speech inside the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate. On Friday, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance reduced the 15-day original time given by Governor Vala to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its majority in the house and asked the party to hold the trust vote on Saturday at 4 p.m. The top court on Saturday quashed the Congress-JD (S) petition to remove K.A. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of the floor test and appoint the senior most legislator R.V. Deshmukh in his place. The apex court also ordered a live broadcast of the floor test to ensure transparency of proceedings. (ANI)