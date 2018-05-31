BJP loses face in battle for UP's Kairana

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has wrested Uttar Pradesh's Kairana parliamentary seat from the BJP with its candidate Tabassum Hasan winning the seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mriganka Singh, daughter of late sitting MP Hukum Singh, was her nearest rival while other 10 candidates in the fray lost their deposits.

Hasan said the leads have proven beyond doubt that the people of Kairana had voted out negative and divisive politics.

Congress wins Ampati, emerges single largest party in in Meghalaya RJD wins Bihar's Jokihat Assembly seat by over 41,000 votes Hasan said that her victory will not only be a defining defeat for the BJP-led negative and communal politics but also expressed hope that it would lead to the coming together and further cementing of Opposition ranks. She also thanked everybody for putting in their best and pointed out how not only her party, Ajit Singh's RLD, but workers of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and even the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worked hard to consolidate voters in her favour. "In the holy month of Ramadan, all the people worked hard in this scorching heat for a goal, with full confidence and positivity and the results are gladdening," an elated Hasan said. She also demanded that all future elections be held on ballot paper system and not by electronic voting machines (EVMs), which we said were faulty and open to manipulation. This is the BJP's third parliamentary bypoll loss in the state after it had stormed to power in last year with a thumping majority. #bypoll #Kairana

Showed us that

- India rejects Hate politics

- Polirisation wont work anymore

- Don't Give us Fake Vikas lessons ans Mktg

- We need Unity and Progress together.

- No to Hindutva, Yes to Hindu Muslim Unity

Shame on you for what you did in past — tabassum hasan (@tabasum_hasan) May 31, 2018