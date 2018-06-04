BJP lost by-polls as Keshav Prasad Maurya not made CM: UP Minister

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the recently concluded by-polls because Keshav Prasad Maurya was not made the chief minister of the state.

Rajbhar while talking to the reporters, said backward class was unhappy with the decision of the party.

"In 2017 election backward class people of the state voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in large numbers. There were discussions that Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya would be made the Chief Minister but he wasn't, at the end. This has upset several voters. This is a harsh reality," Rajbhar said.

He further raised question on his own ruling government in the state for not being able to resolve the issue of the sugarcane farmers even after being in power. "We couldn't pay sugarcane farmers, which is a matter of concern. There is also the issue of High Court which we could not resolve even after four years. If we are in power, and we failed, who should be held accountable? The opposition?" he asked. The BJP recently lost the Kairana parliamentary by-election and the Noorpur Assembly by-poll in Uttar Pradesh. Both the seats were earlier held by the BJP. (ANI)