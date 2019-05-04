BJP LS candidate Shantanu Thakur hospitalised after road accident

[India], May 4 (ANI): Shantanu Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Bongaon has been hospitalised after he met with a road accident on Saturday near North 24 Parganas's Jagulia area.

Thakur sustained injuries when the car he was travelling in met with an accident. He has been taken to Bangaon Medical College and Hospital where he's being treated of his injuries.

Further details are currently awaited.

Thakur is the grandson of Binapani Devi, who died in March 2019. (ANI)