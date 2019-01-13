BJP manifesto committee meets to prepare 'Sankalp Patra' for 2019 LS elections

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The manifesto committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha election met for the first time on Sunday at the party's Headquarter in New Delhi.

The 20-member committee, constituted by BJP national President Amit Shah, is headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

"In today's meeting, we have discussed about the structure of 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto). A decision has been taken to constitute 15 sub committees which will include stakeholders from various fields to establish direct communication with the public," Rajnath Singh told media after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Amit Shah and other members of the committee. The BJP's manifesto committee includes - Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman, Thawar Chand Gahlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, KJ Alphons, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiran Rijiju, Sushil Kumar Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Arjun Munda, Ram Madhav, Bhupendra Yadav, Narayan Rane, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sanjay Paswan, Hari Babu, and Rajendra Mohan Singh Cheema. (ANI)