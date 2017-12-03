BJP members attack TV reporter; case registered

[India], December 3 (ANI): Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been booked for attacking a TV reporter in Katnataka's Tumkur.

An FIR was registered by the TV reporter, who was attacked for reporting on issues related to illegal mining.

The incident took place when the reporter arrived to attend a media conference organised by the BJP leaders on Saturday morning.

Congress leader Suraj Hegde condemned the incident and requested for stringent action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The reporter's job is to bring out the truth and if a person is attacked for doing his job, it is not acceptable." "These days many incidents such as killings of reporter come to light. If reporters are threatened then the fourth pillar of democracy will be affected," added Hedge. (ANI)