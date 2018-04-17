BJP ministers asked to resign in J-K govt.

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked its ministers in Mehbooba Mufti-led government to submit their resignation as the party wants to reshuffle its ministers.

The ministers were asked to resign to make way for the new inductees.

"BJP ministers asked to resign from Jammu and Kashmir government to make way for new inductees. It is a reshuffle and nothing else," J-K sources told ANI.

According to media reports, all the BJP ministers have submitted their resignation to the BJP J-K unit chief.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna. Reportedly, this announcement comes days after two BJP ministers, Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, had tendered their resignations to the chief minister in the wake of protest following the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua earlier this year. (ANI)