BJP MLA booked for opposing Muharram procession in UP

Bareilly: Sitting BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur here, Rajesh Mishra, his son and supporters were booked on Saturday for opposing a Muharram procession, police said.

Five cases were registered at Cantonment and Bithari Chainpur police stations against Mishra and others for opposing a Muharram procession in village Khajuria, they said. .

The village lies at the border of the limits of the two police stations. "Five cases pertaining to rioting, disturbing peace and obstructing government officials from performing their duty were registered against Rajesh Mishra, BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur, his son, three aides and 25 unidentified persons," Inspector Cantonment police station Devendra Kumar Singh said. .

Later the Muharram procession was taken out under police watch, he added. "Action will be taken against those disrupting law and order, even if the person happens to be an MLA. Cases have been registered and arrests will also be made," Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said. . Mishra, however, claimed that the cases lodged against him are absolutely baseless.