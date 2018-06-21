  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. BJP MLA Kishan Reddy acquitted in 2010 protest case

BJP MLA Kishan Reddy acquitted in 2010 protest case

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 21, 2018 02:00 hrs

[India] June 21(ANI): A Hyderabad Court on Wednesday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G Kishan Reddy and two others in connection with a case booked against them for staging a protest in front of the party office in 2010.

Reddy, who is a floor leader in the Telangana Assembly with few others, had staged a dharna in protest against the attitude of the combined Andhra Pradesh government of the Congress on reimbursement of scholarships to Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and minorities, after which a case was filed by the Hyderabad police.

A case was registered and the accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 341 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features