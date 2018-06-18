BJP MLA moves court against AAP protest

[India], June 18 (ANI): Amid a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to end his strike.

Kejriwal and some of his cabinet ministers like Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Gopal Rai are on a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, since June 11, demanding a direction to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working under the Delhi administration to end their "undeclared strike."

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that the IAS officers working for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending meetings." However, the IAS Association yesterday refuted the allegation and said that Delhi's bureaucrats are "not on a strike." Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, IAS Association member Manisha Saxena said, "I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. We are attending meetings and all departments are doing their work. We are sometimes also working on holidays." (ANI)