BJP MLA Sadhana Singh apologises for her 'eunuch' remark about Mayawati

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sadhana Singh on Sunday expressed regrets for calling BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati a "eunuch." Singh said that she did not intend to insult anyone.

Sadhna Singh on Sunday issued a press release in Hindi, which roughly translates as, "Recently, the speech given by me was not intended to insult anyone, but to remind how the BJP had helped Mayawati in the Guest House case on June 2, 1995.

"I didn't want to insult her. I would like to apologise if my words have hurt anyone," she said.

On Saturday, Sadhana Singh had alleged that Mayawati sold her dignity in exchange for power. "I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said at a public rally in Chandrauli on Saturday. "I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," Sadhana added. Her comment drew flak from the BSP and its new ally Samajwadi Party (SP) amongst others. The National Commission for Women had also said that it would issue a notice to Sadhana Singh regarding her comments. (ANI)