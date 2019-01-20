BJP MLA Sadhana Singh has seven criminal cases pending against her

BJP legislator Sadhana Singh from Mughalsarai town in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, who is under Opposition fire for her offensive remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, has a total of seven criminal cases, including rioting pending in court against her.

An affidavit submitted by her to the returning officer during Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh mentions seven criminal cases against her. These include rioting, wrongful restraint, endangering life and personal safety of others and the use of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties.

On January 19, Singh had accused Mayawati of "selling her dignity for power" and alleged that Mayawati was a "blot on womankind". "I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said at a public rally in Chandrauli on Saturday. On Sunday she issued a press release expressing regret for her remarks on the BSP chief and said she did not intend to insult anyone. Sadhna Singh on Sunday issued a press release in Hindi, which roughly translates as, "Recently, the speech given by me was not intended to insult anyone, but to remind how the BJP had helped Mayawati in the Guest House case on June 2, 1995. BJP MLA Sadhana Singh apologises for her 'eunuch' remark about Mayawati. (ANI)