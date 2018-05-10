BJP MLA says corruption rampant in Agra Municipal Corporation

[India] May 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagan Prasad Garg on Thursday said there is lot of corruption in the Agra Municipal Corporation.

He, however, claimed that the rate of commission has reduced after BJP Mayor came to power.

"There is lot of corruption in Agra Municipal Corporation and 27 percent commission is being taken for construction work. Six months ago, commission was 32 percent, but it reduced after BJP Mayor came to power," Garg told ANI.

Naveen Jain is the BJP's mayor.

"I will continue my fight for contractors till this corruption ends. It started in 2007, when commission was 15 percent. However, there was a different government and they suppressed my demands. Our government wants to end corruption and I am working towards it," he added. The five-time MLA from North Agra has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others giving details of the commission being given to different officials. (ANI)