BJP MLA should be probed for terror links: Raj Babbar on 'bomb people' remark

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Raj Babbar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, said on Friday that BJP MLA Vikram Saini should be arrested and investigated for terror links for threatening to bomb people who said they feel unsafe in India. Babbar said that the BJP legislator's remarks were akin to that of a terrorist and he should, therefore, be punished.

"Chief Minister (Adityanath) says 'thok do'. The MLA who aspires to be minister says he will bomb people. He should be arrested and punished, as he is speaking like a terrorist. He must be probed for terror links," the actor-turned-politician told ANI outside Parliament.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar, Saini questioned the intent of the people claiming that they do not feel safe in the country and termed them as "traitors". "These traitors should be severely punished as per the law. My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. If these people do not respect the values of our nation, then they are always welcome to leave this country and settle down in a foreign country," he claimed. The BJP MLA went on to say that the government should give him a ministry to bomb the "unsafe" people, warning that no one would be spared. (ANI)