BJP MLA terms J-K coalition government 'anti-Dalit'

[India], May 1 (ANI): Disgruntled over his non-inclusion in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet after the recent rejig, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dina Nath Bhagat on Tuesday termed the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government 'anti-Dalit' and anti Jammu.

"BJP-PDP government is anti Jammu and anti Dalit. They are doing good work in Delhi but are not doing any good in Jammu," Bhagat told ANI.

The MLA from Chanani constituency also slammed newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta for his controversial remark on the Kathua rape and murder case.

"Recently sworn in Deputy Chief Minister called the Kathua incident a small thing. I condemn such statements by the members of ruling party," Bhagat said. The Jammu and Kashmir state cabinet underwent a major reshuffle on April 30, and eight new faces were introduced in the 25-member cabinet. (ANI)