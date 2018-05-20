BJP MLA threatens senior cop in Allahabad

[India], May 20 (ANI): In yet another incident of MLA's high handedness in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Harshvardhan Bajpayee threatened Superintendent of Police here after the latter failed to recognise him at an event.

Bajpayee fumed at Superintendent of Police as the latter failed to recognise him and stopped him from entering the premises where a meeting was being held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The MLA said, "Tum laaton ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho (only thrashing can make you understand things)."

Later on, the BJP MLA was allowed to get inside the venue. (ANI)