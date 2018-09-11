BJP MLAs accuse Naveen Patnaik of prioritising self-publicity over investment

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Tuesday protested inside the Odisha state assembly accusing the state government of doing self-publicity and promotion instead of attracting investment to the state, a day ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's scheduled investment roadshow in New Delhi.

Members of legislative assembly (MLAs) belonging to the BJP created a ruckus in the well of the house and alleged that state government is not cooperating in the implementation of various central projects.

Detailing about the issues causing discontent among BJP legislators, BJP MLA Pradeep Purohit claimed that the state government failed to acquire land for the proposed Rs 9,700 crore NTPC project at Talcher, and lashed out at Patnaik for visiting New Delhi at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Talcher on September 22 to lay the foundation stone for the project. Purohit also alleged that the investment meet was nothing but a platform of self-publicity and promotion for the ruling party, and claimed that a large number of proposals were pending before the state government. Another MLA, Rabi Naik, raised questions over the timing of the Chief Minister's visit and criticised the state government for the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Naik also cornered Patnaik over the non-completion of land acquisition for the Khurda-Bolangir and Talcher-Bimalgarh rail lines. (ANI)