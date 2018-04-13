BJP MLAs seen eating during fast?

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra MLAs Sanjay Bhegade and Bhimrao Tapkir were seen eating on Thursday, even as the party was observing a day-long fast.

In a video clip that surfaced, the two MLAs were caught in the act during a meeting in Pune.

Holding the opposition parties responsible for the Parliament washout in the second phase of the budget session, the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had observed a day-long fast on Thursday.

It is notable that the BJP had called out Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely for eating before the day-long fast called by Delhi Congress on Monday, against atrocities on the Dalit community. (ANI)