BJP MLA's son who thrashed driver expresses regret

[India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, who thrashed a man, on June 1, on Tuesday expressed regret and said that he did it in a fit of rage.

He said, "I had expressed regret that day itself and again express regret today. The incident had happened in a fit of rage. Even husband-wife fight but patch up later."

Raja thrashed the man after he allegedly did not let Raja's vehicle's pass by. The incident took place on June 1 in Banswara's Vidyut Colony.

In a video footage, Raja could be seen overtaking a Swift car and blocking the road before getting off. He then opened the door of the car he overtook and dragged the driver out before unleashing a torrent of blows on him. Raja was accompanied by several other men who too came out of his Scorpio car and joined Raja to beat the man. (ANI)