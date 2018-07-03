  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. BJP MLA's son who thrashed driver expresses regret

BJP MLA's son who thrashed driver expresses regret

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 03, 2018 19:57 hrs

[India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, who thrashed a man, on June 1, on Tuesday expressed regret and said that he did it in a fit of rage.

He said, "I had expressed regret that day itself and again express regret today. The incident had happened in a fit of rage. Even husband-wife fight but patch up later."

Raja thrashed the man after he allegedly did not let Raja's vehicle's pass by. The incident took place on June 1 in Banswara's Vidyut Colony.

In a video footage, Raja could be seen overtaking a Swift car and blocking the road before getting off. He then opened the door of the car he overtook and dragged the driver out before unleashing a torrent of blows on him.

Raja was accompanied by several other men who too came out of his Scorpio car and joined Raja to beat the man. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features