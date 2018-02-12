BJP MLCs demand arrest of Akbar Lone

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs from Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday demanded that an FIR should be lodged against the National Conference (NC) MLA Akbar Lone, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the state Assembly.

The MLCs further staged a protest demanding arrest of the NC MLA Akbar Lone and withdrawal of an FIR that has been filed against the Army in Shopian killing.

"An MLA who has taken oath in the name of the Constitution is raising pro-Pakistan slogans cannot be expected by anyone. We demand an FIR against the MLA and his suspension from the post," BJP MLA Ramesh Arora told media.

Expressing similar views, Surinder Ambardar told ANI, "NC MLA Mr Akbar Lone has violated the basic law of the Constitution by raising pro-Pakistan slogans. So, we believe that an FIR should be lodged." Earlier on Sunday, NC President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah disassociated Lone by saying, what the former said in the Assembly is not the opinion of their party. On Saturday, the J&K Assembly witnessed a ruckus with Lone, raising pro-Pakistan slogans in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s slogans against the neighbouring country. As the chaos increased, Speaker Kavinder Gupta adjourned the House for a while. (ANI)