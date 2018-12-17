BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul over Rafale deal issue

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a privilege motion against Congress party president Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal issue.

The privilege motion was moved by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur, accusing Gandhi of breach of privilege under Rule 223 for his speech in the Lok Sabha in July this year during the no-confidence debate.

"We categorically assert that the price comparison given by Rahul Gandhi is a figment of imagination, incorrect and utter falsehood. It was an attempt to mislead the House. By uttering falsehood before the House, Rahul Gandhi is guilty of Breach of Privilege of Parliament," he said.

Earlier today, two MPs, one each from Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over the Rafale issue. CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, over Rafale deal issue pertaining to the Centre's decision to purchase 36 ready-to-fly jets from French company Dassault Aviation. The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The controversy on the Supreme Court's verdict started after the Centre filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking correction in its judgement on the deal. The central government filed an application before the apex court seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General, has not been looked into by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee as yet. (ANI)