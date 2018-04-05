BJP MP complains against Yogi Adityanath to PM

Lucknow: Alleging mistreatment at the hands of Yogi Adityanath-led government, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chhote Lal Kharwar, who represents UP's Robertsganj constituency, in his letter to the PM, has alleged that he met the chief minister twice regarding "corruption" in the district administration and forest department in Chandauli, but was instead "scolded and thrown out".

"The officials did not report properly, that is why no action was taken. They kept believing the false report by SP (Superintendent of Police), and not what their MP was saying. Otherwise, this would not have happened to me," Kharwar told ANI.

In his letter, he has also mentioned that he received death threats a number of times but police did not file his complaint. Kharwar, who is a Dalit, has also complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes regarding the matter.