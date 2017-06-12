BJP MP honey trap case: Accused sent to judicial custody till June 23

[India], June 12 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday sent Ajay Pal Chauhan, who is accused of helping a 40-year-old woman "honey-trap" a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gujarat, to judicial custody till June 23.

The police informed the court that Chauhan is the co-accused in the case.

The police said the woman, who was arrested on May 2 during interrogation, made a mention of Chauhan, who hails from Ramala village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

The 40-year old woman had allegedly filmed obscene videos of Valsad MP K. C. Patel after drugging him and had threatened to make them public if she was not paid Rs. seven crores.

"The woman and Chauhan have been friends for a decade. She used his name to threaten influential people and extort money," the police counsel said. Earlier on Saturday, the Tis Hazari Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chauhan, who was arrested by the Delhi Police. Patel in his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik alleged that the gang was being operated by the woman, who took him to her house in Ghaziabad. (ANI)