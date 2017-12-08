BJP MP Nana Patole quits party, LS seat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gondia, Maharashtra, Nana Patole resigned from the party as well as his Lok Sabha seat on Friday, citing disappointment with the party's policies on farmer issues.

"I had come to the Lok Sabha seat to raise issues of people but they have totally ignored them. When they were not listening, I resigned and took the decision to fight in public," Patole told ANI.

The rebel leader also voiced his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the latter's talks did not match with his work.

"Modi ji talks about minorities, but when I raised the same issue, the same Modi ji was angered at me," Patole said, and added, "He gives good speeches, but its implementation was not reflected on the people, the farmers, poor, and the backward." Patole was referring to the Prime Minister's meeting with MPs from the state earlier this year, where he claimed he had been snubbed by the latter for raising issues of the country. He had also alleged that Prime Minister Modi does not like to take questions. Patole also informed that he will be visiting Gujarat on December 11, to campaign against the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections. "I'll campaign against the BJP, and promote the party that can overthrow the BJP," he added. Patole had quit the Congress to join the BJP before the 2014 general elections and had won the Bhandara-Gondia constituency.