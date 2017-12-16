BJP MP predicts party's defeat in Gujarat elections

[India], December 16 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Sanjay Kakade, on Saturday predicted his party's defeat in Gujarat elections.

"The BJP has been in power for the longest time and there is a possibility that anti-incumbency will affect us. Apart from this, the fact is that the Muslim population is unhappy with us to a large extent," BJP spokesperson Kakade told ANI.

"Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he could not concentrate on state issues the way he used to when he was the chief minister. Also, if Congress wins this election, it will be because the BJP did not conduct a good election campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, several exit polls have predicted a big win for BJP not only in Gujarat and but also in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)