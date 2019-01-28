BJP MP Saroj Pandey stokes controversy, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'joker'

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP MP Saroj Pandey on Monday landed herself in a controversy after she called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a ‘joker.’

Addressing the BJP’s state executive committee meeting here, Pandey said: “The Congress party couldn't find a woman worker in so many years who could be made a general secretary?”

“What they found is a homely woman from Gandhi family. They call her an ace. So this means that they were playing with a joker till now,” she added.

Pandey further said that the Congress should also bring in Priyanka Gandhi’s children in politics and appoint her husband (Robert Vadra) as the party’s treasurer. On January 23, Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as Congress’ general secretary and made in-charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections. It is worth mentioning that the Lok Sabha constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fall in eastern UP. Priyanka will take charge of her responsibility from the first week of February. (ANI)