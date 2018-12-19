BJP MP son sent to jail in SC/ST Act

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Sudhir Yadav, son of BJP MP from Sagar, Lakshmi Narayan Yadav, was arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sent to jail by the special bench of Sagar Court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Yadav had also contested the recently held Assembly election from Surkhi constituency on the BJP ticket. He has been accused of allegedly beating and abusing a voter who allegedly voted for the Congress party

"As soon as I came out of the polling booth after casting my vote, Yadav confronted me and asked me whom I voted for. When I said I voted for the Congress, he started abusing and slapping me. 10-12 persons who were with him also attacked me," said Deepak, the victim.

Yadav's advocate said that the bail application moved by his client was cancelled by the court, which sent him to the jail. He further informed that the case is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday. (ANI)